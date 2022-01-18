See Pic

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Crop Top & Leggings In Mirror Selfie

News Writer

Hailie Jade looked super stylish in a black crop top, leggings, and red sneakers from PUMA in a new photo she shared to Instagram.

Hailie Jade truly is a fashion icon. Eminem‘s 26-year-old daughter rocked her latest chic outfit in a cute mirror selfie that she posted to Instagram on Saturday, January 15. In the photo, Hailie rocked a light black jacket, a skinny crop top, and high-waisted black leggings, as she posed in front of her mirror in her bedroom. She also sported red sneakers from Puma Women, which she specifically promoted as part of her paid partnership with the clothing brand.

“if u dont own at least one pair of red sneakers, wyd?” Hailie wrote in her caption. “these ones are the velvet @pumawomen mayze sneakers,” she added. Hailie finished off her caption by adding the hashtags “shemovesus”, which is Puma Women’s slogan, and “pumapartner.”

Hailie’s followers gushed over her casual but stylish ensemble. “Wow wow wow,” one fan commented, while another said, “Gorgeous girly.” A different fan told Hailie that “black is your color,” as others complimented the Michigan State University alum on her fashionable sneakers.

Hailie is regularly taking mirror selfies to show off her cute clothes. Earlier this month, she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants in a steamy photo. She topped off her look with a towel wrapped around her head and covered her face in the selfie, which she appropriately captioned, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”

Hailie’s got so many great pieces of fashion in her closet. We can’t wait to see what she tries on next!