Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Calvin Klein Lingerie In Sexy Mirror Selfie

Hailie Jade looked fabulous when she showed off her toned figure in a tiny Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of sweatpants in a new mirror selfie.

If there’s one thing for sure about Hailie Jade, 26, it is that she is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in a recent mirror selfie. Eminem’s daughter put her tiny waist and toned abs on full display in the new photo when she rocked a plunging white scoop-neck Calvin Klein sports bra with a pair of high-waisted tie-dye sweatpants.

Hailie covered her face in the selfie as she rocked the super fitted sweatpants and topped her look off with a towel wrapped around her head. She captioned the photo, “Hello first Monday of the new year. I am not ready for you.”

Aside from posting this sexy photo, she also posted a video to her Instagram story of her walking on the treadmill. She captioned the video, “On Jan. 1st I pushed off working out & said ‘I’ll start monday’… not my proudest moment but here we are.”

Lately, Hailie has been posting a slew of sexy photos and one of our favorite looks from her was her fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back that she styled with a pair of skintight leather pants.

Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.

Hailie captioned the photo, “i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post.” In the photo, she’s facing forward, revealing just her backside as she smirked at the camera while holding her sunglasses. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves.