Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Stuns In White Corset Top, Mini Skirt & Boots — New Photo

Hailie Jade was on her fashion A-game once again as she rocked an all-white ensemble and beige boots in a new photo.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers never wants fall to end. The 25-year-old daughter of Eminem posted a new pic on Instagram that showed the fashionista enjoying the cooler (but not too cold!) weather while dressed in a stylish white corset top and miniskirt. Hailie’s outfit put her toned legs, which were slightly covered up with knee-high beige boots, on full display.

Hailie added to her look with black sunglasses and a small black purse that she clutched in her hand. With her other hand, Hailie pushed some of her long brunette hair to the side. She looked super fierce in the photo, and in her caption, Hailie mentioned how much she’s been enjoying the fall season temperatures. “dear michigan weather, feel free to stay 55 degrees & sunny all season. kthanksbye,” she wrote, adding a kissy-face emoji.

Hailie’s been rocking some pretty fabulous outfits during pumpkin spice season. She usually shows off her chic clothing on her Instagram page, where she has over 2 million followers. On Oct. 19, Hailie sported a skintight short-sleeve black mini dress in one photo, while a different image shared weeks earlier showed the 25-year-old walking into a building in black leather flared pants and a sleeveless white knit tank top.

At the start of the fall months, Hailie tried on a number of sweater weather-friendly outfits to show off to her TikTok followers. The Michigan State University alum posed in her bedroom in a bountiful of cute and cozy clothes, such as a gray turtle neck and loungewear pants, and a long-sleeved blue cardigan and shorts. Throughout all the outfit changes, Hailie kept on a pair of fuzzy white slippers to keep her feet warm.