Watch

Hailie Jade Reveals Makeup-Free Face & Fans Can’t Believe How Much She Looks Like Dad Eminem

eminem
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Natalie Portman goes hiking with her son Aleph, their dog, and a friend, around the Los Feliz mountains.Pictured: Natalie PortmanBACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Model Bella Hadid with dark hair color, makeup-free and no face mask are walking around in Soho, New York on June 9, 2021. Photo by Dylan Travis/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Bella Hadid Ref: SPL5231548 090621 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights
Jennifer Lawrence in sweats goes on a power walk with husband Cooke Maroney in Manhattan’s Hudson River Park. The happy couple spent more than an hour walking along the riverfront. 24 May 2021 Pictured: Jennifer Lawrence. Photo credit: LRNYC / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA757256_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 21 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Hailie Jade looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free in a new selfie & she looks exactly like her dad, Eminem.

Everyone knows that Hailie Jade, 25, looks just like her dad, Eminem, 48, but in a recent selfie she posted, Hailie is the spitting image of him. Hailie posted a video to her Instagram where she started out completely makeup-free with her hair up in a bun, away from her face. The resemblance to her dad in the beginning of the video is uncanny and then at the end, she shows off her face with full glam, still looking just like him.

Fans immediately rushed to the comments section gushing about how much she looks like Eminem and one person wrote, “Mini Em, it’s so crazy.” Meanwhile, someone else commented, “All I see is em with makeup. Unfortunately I can’t unsee it. Lol.” Other comments from fans who were mindblown included, “you look like your father so much without makeup,” “Wowww you look like your father,” and even, “It’s like I’m looking at a young blond shady.”

eminem
Hailie Jade posted a video of herself without makeup on & fans cannot believe how much she looks like her dad, Eminem. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Of course, Hailie looks gorgeous with and without makeup but we just can’t believe how much she looks like her famous father without makeup.

Related Gallery

Eminem -- Photos Of The Rapper

Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015

Hailie is always posting fun videos and photos on Instagram and her outfits and glam are always on point. Just the other day she posted a mirror selfie rocking a plaid bucket hat with a sleeveless white knit vest and high-waisted jeans. Her makeup was done naturally and her complexion looked flawless as she added a glossy orange lip and strong brows. She captioned the photo, “hey!! look at this cute hat!!!”