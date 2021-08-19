Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Jean Shorts & White Top In New Mirror Selfie — Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers paired jean shorts and a white top with a green beanie in a new selfie ahead of ‘pumpkin spice’ season.

Hailie Jade Mathers is ready for pumpkin spice season. The social media personality, 25, and daughter of Eminem whipped out a forest green beanie for her latest mirror selfie in a new post shared on Thursday, Aug. 19. She completed the look with jean shorts, a white tank top, and Puma sneakers.

“heard pumpkin spice was back so it’s only fair that beanies come out now too, right?!” Hailie Jade captioned the post. Also pictured is a small iced coffee order. With August creeping to an end, the social media personality looks about ready to swap out her bucket hats for cozier knits.

The beanie is a departure from her usual summer uniform, usually comprised of a bikini or crop top. At the start of the summer in May, Hailie Jade shared a bathroom mirror selfie in a white two-piece bikini and matching bucket hat. “ready for allllll the summer days,” she captioned the post.

Hailie Jade’s new selfie comes amid newly-resurfaced reports that her mother Kim Scott had been discovered in her bathroom after what might have been a suicide attempt. According to police reports obtained by HollywoodLife, the ex-wife of Eminem was discovered “bleeding excessively” with an “unidentified object” in her hands in her Detroit, Michigan home on July 30.

The police noted that Kim had “difficulty speaking” and “fluctuated in various levels of consciousness.” The authorities were called after one of Kim’s friends contacted them and said they received an “out of character” text message from her that prompted concern. HL previously reached out to Eminem’s rep for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Kim has been vocal in the past about her mental health troubles. A year after she was involved in DUI car accident in 2015, Kim revealed on a radio show that the accident was a suicide attempt. “I sat at the end of a road where I knew that no one else but myself would get hurt,” she said, according to Extra. “Yes, I drank, I took pills, I hit the gas and aimed for a pole.”

She explained that while she had been sober for 10 years, she suffered from depression. Kim added that she had been getting help — and that her ex-husband has been supportive. “He has been real supportive,” Kim said. “We are really close friends. We are just trying to raise our kids together and make it as normal for them as possible.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.