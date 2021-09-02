Video

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Crop Top & Leggings For Hilarious TikTok — Watch

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers rocked a pastel pink crop top and legging set during a relatable TikTok about coffee.

But first, coffee(s): Hailie Jade Mathers shared a relatable TikTok about her second cup of coffee on Thursday, Sept. 2. The social media personality, 25, lip-synced to “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers to her Starbucks coffee and rocked a pastel pink crop top and legging set for the TikTok, which she captioned, “dear second cup of coffee.”

The daughter of rapper Eminem and his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott is a fan of her Starbucks. She previously shared a mirror selfie on Instagram in celebration of the return of “pumpkin spice” season a few weeks ago that also featured a cup of Joe from the coffee chain. Hailie sported a beanie to usher in the impending fall season and wrote, “heard pumpkin spice was back so it’s only fair that beanies come out now too, right?!”

Along with Hailie, Eminem is also dad to adopted nieces Alaina and Whitney. While the “Lose Yourself” rapper is relatively private about his family life, he opened up about his daughters in an interview with Mike Tyson for his podcast Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson last March. He gushed about how proud he was of Hailie for graduating from Michigan State University in 2018 with a 3.9 GPA.

“No babies, just a boyfriend,” Eminem said when asked if Hailie had children. “She’s doing good. She’s made me proud for sure.” He added of his nieces, “I have a niece that I have helped raised, too. [She’s] pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26. And then I have a younger one that’s 17 now.” The rapper called raising the girls his greatest accomplishment.

“When I think about my accomplishments like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids,” he said, adding that he tries to keep them grounded. “It’s important to keep your kids grounded when they’re in a situation like I have, it’s very important,” Eminem continued. “People also think too that money just buys happiness, [but] that absolutely is not the truth. You’ve got to be right inside otherwise, none of this shit means nothing.”