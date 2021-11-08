Ellen Pompeo & Hubby Chris Ivery Enjoy Chilly Hike In The Early Morning – Photos

Ellen Pompeo & her husband Chris Ivery enjoyed the chilly fall weather as they bundled up for a hike in LA on Nov. 8.

The couple that works out together stays together and that’s exactly what Ellen Pompeo, 51, and her husband, Chris Ivery, 54, did while out in LA on Nov. 8. The couple went for a hike in the early morning when the weather was super chilly as they dressed in their workout gear.

Ellen oped to wear a pair of tight navy blue camouflage print leggings with a baggy black sweatshirt that was from a Jay-Z concert at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn. She accessorized her look with a pair of gray sneakers and oversized sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Chris looked athletic when he rocked a navy blue jogger set featuring sweatpants and a matching zip-up hoodie. He threw on a black beanie and a pair of sneakers.

While Ellen and Chris looked to be in love on their walk, just last week, Ellen was filming a new scene for season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, where she shared a super steamy kiss with Scott Speedman, 46.

Ellen, who plays Meredith Grey on the hit show, was filming the scene with her new love interest, Scott, who plays Nick Marsh. The pair were spotted filming outdoors for the ABC series where they got extra cozy for the scene.

Ellen and Chris have been married for 14 years and the two share three children together – Stella Luna, 12, Sienna May, 7, and Eli Christopher, 4.