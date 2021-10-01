Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Stuns In Tight Leather Pants As He Books Super Bowl Halftime Show — Photo

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Jade, looked gorgeous when she rocked a pair of skintight black leather pants & a tank top.

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie, 25, is always posting sexy photos on social media, and that’s exactly what she did in her most recent post. Hailie posted a photo of herself walking into a building while wearing a pair of skintight black leather flared pants with a sleeveless white knit tank top, sneakers, and a leather purse.

She captioned the photo, “absolutely nobody: my face:” as she is looking behind her into the distance with a serious face on. As for her glam, she had her shoulder-length brown hair down in waves with natural makeup.

Hailie’s gorgeous new photo comes on the heels of the announcement that her 48-year-old father will be headlining the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show on February 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood in Los Angeles. Also performing at the iconic show are Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Hailie has been on a roll lately with her social media posts and just last week she posted a selfie of herself where she looks identical to her dad. Hailie posted a video to her Instagram where she started out completely makeup-free with her hair up in a bun, away from her face. The resemblance to her dad at the beginning of the video is uncanny and then at the end, she shows off her face with full glam, still looking just like him.

Aside from that post, Hailie recently shared a mirror selfie rocking a plaid bucket hat with a sleeveless white knit vest and high-waisted jeans. Her makeup was done naturally and her complexion looked flawless as she added a glossy orange lip and strong brows. She captioned the photo, “hey!! look at this cute hat!!!”