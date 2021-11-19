Fashion

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Slays Backless Crop Top & Leather Pants In Sexy New Photo

hailie jade
Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo out and about, New York Fashion Week, USA - 05 Sep 2018
Kendall Jenner Scores in Head-to-Toe American Eagle Denim - Los Angeles Kendall was also seen with an ice cream, which she later dropped on the floor! Pictured: Kendall Jenner Ref: SPL5017840 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 24 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Hailie Jade showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a cut-out backless crop top with a pair of skintight black leather pants in a sexy new photo.

When it comes to Hailie Jade, 25, one thing is for certain – she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Eminem’s daughter looked incredible when she threw on a fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back and she styled the top with a pair of skintight leather pants.

Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.

Hailie captioned the photo, “i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post.” In the photo, she’s facing forward, revealing just her backside as she smirked at the camera while holding her sunglasses. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves.

Hailie has been loving open-back outfits lately and just recently she tried the trend when she wore a tight short-sleeve black mini dress with a gaping cutout in the back. Plus, as if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it had a super short hemline which revealed her toned legs.

Related Gallery

Stars Wearing Crop Tops In The Winter — Pics

West Hollywood, CA - Hailey Bieber goes furniture shopping with her model friend Marianne Fonseca in West Hollywood. Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Marianne Fonseca BACKGRID USA 28 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner go for lunch in Soho, NY channelling the Matrix Pictured: Kendall JEnner Ref: SPL5149264 150220 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Keke Palmer freezes in a skimpy outfit outside Chromat AW18 during New York Fashion Week in February 10, 2018. Pictured: Keke Palmer Ref: SPL1657699 100218 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

Hailie accessorized her LBD with a pair of tan, knee-high snakeskin leather heeled boots, a claw clip, and a black blazer draped over her arm. In the photo, which was taken from behind, Hailie shielded her gorgeous face from the sun and she captioned the photo with three black hearts.