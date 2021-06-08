Hailie Jade Proves She Can Look Chic & Casual In An Off-The-Shoulder Top & Ripped Jeans – Pics

Hailie Jade Mathers took to Instagram to share two new photos of herself rocking a stylish summery look that included a white top and light blue jeans as well as matching slip-on heels as she posed in a parking lot.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is looking ready for summer in her latest Instagram pics! The gorgeous daughter of Eminem, 48, shared a photo that showed her posing in an empty parking lot while wearing a white off-the-shoulder short-sleeved top and light blue ripped jeans. She also wore cute sequined slip-on heels that had multi-colored butterflies on them.

Hailie carried a white purse in one snapshot as her long hair was down. She also rocked natural-looking makeup while giving the camera a confident look. A second snapshot showed a close-up of her heels.

The stylish beauty captioned the post with three red butterfly emojis before her followers responded with supportive comments. “always amazing hailie!” one follower wrote while another called her “a stunning girl.” A third exclaimed, “So freakin beautiful!!! 😍 self made cuz you’re the best out there! ❤️” and a fourth wrote, “so pretty.”

Before Hailie shared her latest pics, she made headlines for posting other pics of herself donning summer looks. One included a neon yellow crop top and Daisy Dukes and another included a blush crop top and white jeans. She added white Puma sneakers to the looks and asked her followers which outfit they preferred in the caption.

Hailie also showed off a mirror selfie she took while wearing a fashionable bikini. The white two-piece looked awesome on her and she paired it with a light blue bucket hat. She appeared to be standing in a bathroom in the photo and smiled as she held one hand behind her head and used her other hand to hold up her phone. “Ready for allllll the summer days,” she admitted in the caption.

When Hailie’s not spending time showing off her outfits to her followers, she’s making sure to take in precious moments outside. She recently took a trip to Sedona, AZ and documented the trip in eye-catching scenery photos and videos. “‼️IT’S FRICKEN BEAUTIFUL HERE‼️ exploring Sedona, Arizona 🏜,” she wrote alongside one video that showed her walking around the city.