Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Is Ready For Summer In White Mini Dress On Sedona Trip – Pic

Hailie Jade sent some love from Arizona. While on a trip to Sedona, Eminem’s daughter struck a pose while rocking a chic outfit.

“hi from sedona,” Hailie Jade Scott Mathers captioned the photo she posted to her Instagram on May 4. In the picture, Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter posed next to an indoor fireplace while wearing a mini dress that was as white as the wall. She would have completely blended into the scenery had it not been for the plaid shirt she donned on top of the dress. Hailie also accessorized her look with a gold-tinted purse, a pair of sunglasses, and white boots.

Hailie’s Arizona trip comes a month after she shared a series of glamorous photos with her followers. “Don’t mind me, just hyping myself up before my second cup of coffee kicks in,” she captioned the trio of photos of her in a sleek kitchen. Hailie rocked a backless black crop top and high-waisted jeans. The outfit showed off her toned tummy and fit figure while also showing off her late-spring fashion.

Three days before she turned her kitchen into a runway, Hailie demonstrated to her 2.1 million followers how you could turn one dress into three looks. The dress in question was a silver, shimmery number that would be great for cocktail parties or a night out – but Hailie had other plans. “First look is a brunch vibe,” she wrote, as she paired the dress with a T-shirt, a wide-brimmed hat, and white boots. “Second looks is more of a street wear option,” she explained before donning some black boots and a leather jacket. She cinched the dress with a black belt, giving her look some attitude. The third one was the “classic dress up,” which made use of some jewelry, some sexy pumps, and a gold belt.

Hailie admitted that she leaned more towards “streetwear” than “brunch,” which seems consistent with her style. Em’s daughter, who is quite a fashionista influencer (if the 2.1 million IG followers didn’t clue you into that), showcased her versatile style at the start of March, tricking out a blazer six ways. “ways to wear a blazer… leggings, jeans, dress, sweats, shorts, skirt… did I miss anything?!” she asked.

While Hailie leans more street – likely an influence from her rap icon father – she knows how to bring the professional “energy” when she needs to. At the end of March, Hailie brought the “executive power lunch realness” in a photoset featuring her in a pastel suit. “Big spring energy,” she captioned the shot, and it was hard not to agree.