Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Brings ‘Big Spring Energy’ With Pastel Suit & Glowing Makeup — Pics

Hailie Jade Mathers shared a series of spring-themed pics that showed her looking gorgeous while posing in an eye-catching pastel blue and white outfit.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is getting her followers in the mood for spring! The daughter of Eminem, 48, took to Instagram to share a post that included a series of pics of herself posing in a pastel blue suit over a white top and it just sparks feelings of the new fresh season! She can be seen sitting down on a white couch with pillows in the snapshots as her long hair is down and she shows off various arm positions, including resting one hand on her head.

“🦋 big spring energy 🦋,” Hailie wrote in the caption for the post, which brought on a lot of responses from followers. “Very sophisticated,” one follower wrote while another exclaimed, “You are so pretty!” A third called her “amazing” and a fourth pointed out that she looked “stunning.”

Hailie’s latest spring-themed photos aren’t the only ones she’s shared to help welcome the new season, which officially started on Mar. 20. On Mar. 23, she posted a photo that showed her wearing more bright colors in her outfit. It included a white long-sleeved button-down sweater, light blue jeans, and a light pink headband. “⚠️ mini spring fashion haul on my stories right now ⚠️ ⁣sharing this outfit there & links to some other things that I picked up for spring 🌸⁣,” she wrote in the caption.

Before that, she also wowed with a neon green top and light blue jeans, which can be seen above. She paired the same pink headband to the outfit and rocked gorgeous natural-looking makeup. She also accessorized with cute hoop earrings as she posed while holding her phone up and giving confident looks to the camera.

Hailie is known for often rocking various fashion choices on her Instagram page. She once even showed off six ways to wear a blazer and each one looked absolutely incredible on her! Whether she’s demonstrating various styles or doing makeup tutorials, she always knows how to make a lasting impression and keep her followers inspired. We look forward to seeing what else she has in store for spring soon!