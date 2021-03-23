Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Gives Major Spring Vibes With White Top & Light Jeans In New Photo

Hailie Jade Mathers donned a bright stylish outfit and pink headband in her latest Instagram pic.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, was getting into the spring spirit when she posted her latest Instagram pic! The daughter of Eminem, 48, posed in a long-sleeved white button-down top and light blue jeans while smiling and holding one hand up on her head and her other holding her phone. She topped the look off with a fashionable pink headband.

“😱 not me in my fuzzy pink headband taking a mirror selfie again,” Hailie lightheartedly captioned the photo. ⁣”⚠️ mini spring fashion haul on my stories right now ⚠️ ⁣sharing this outfit there & links to some other things that I picked up for spring 🌸⁣”

Hailie’s cute pic received a lot of compliments in the comments section of her post. “Looking beautiful,” one follower wrote while another called her “lovely.” A third wrote, “Wow” and a fourth exclaimed, “What a cute outfit!” Many more left her heart emojis.

Just under a week before she posted her latest pic, Hailie shared another photo, which can be seen above, that showed her in a bright outfit. She wore a short-sleeved neon green top and light blue jeans as well as the same pink headband. “idk what’s better- the fact that i got a golden hour pic in my cool makeup yesterday OR that i didnt notice wolf was passed out in the back of these until i decided to post them 🤣,” she captioned it.

Hailie is known for often posting various pics of herself and they’re always awesome. The beauty’s fashion and cheeky captions always have her followers loving her content. She also often shares cool makeup tutorials that show how she applies her cosmetics products and which items she uses.

She also loves to embrace the seasons and showed off many memorable fall looks over the past few months. Now that the spring season is here, we can’t wait to see what other styles she decides to share in the future! We know that no matter what they are, they’re sure to be inspirational like they usually are!