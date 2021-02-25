Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers Rocks A White Crop Top & Begs Spring To ‘Hurry Up’

Hailie Jade Mathers has stunned in a new snap wearing jeans, a beige jacket and a white crop top. The daughter of Eminem said she was feeling ready for spring.

It seems Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is also looking forward to spring! The newly-minted 25-year-old took to Instagram on February 25 to share a snap of herself rocking a cute white crop top, and high waisted jeans while celebrating the slightly warmer weather. She paired the light wash pants with an oversized beige button-down, and styled her light brown hair back behind her shoulders, Hailie accessorized with layered gold necklaces, gold hoop earrings, black Converse sneakers, and a mini black shoulder bag. “this sunshine has me feelin some type of wayyyyy,” she captioned the post, adding, “spring better hurry up.”

It comes less than one month after the beauty influencer officially caved and joined TikTok. Like many other millennials, Hailie revealed she’s made a profile on the app, which saw a meteoric rise in downloads amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown in 2020. The brunette beauty shared her first video on January 23, in which she typed: “how to use tiktok” before attaching a screenshot of her Google search inquiry. Hailie, who was wearing a beige turtleneck and black-rimmed glasses, then popped up from the bottom of her screen, and hilariously titled her glasses down her nose, appearing to read the answers which Google delivered.

“Extremely easy … this took me 2+ hours to make,” the 25-year-old captioned the post. Fans quickly jumped into the comments section, offering suggestions for her future Tik Tok videos. “You should do a dancing video with your dad,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “I’ve never related to something so much. This app confuses me.” Of course, she’s also been posting on Instagram, and recently shared a gorgeous pic of herself grabbing a coffee — and her outfit was on point! She wore a white top underneath a black leather jacket which featured a white knit collar and sleeves. She also rocked light brown shorts and black ankle boots — what a fashionista!