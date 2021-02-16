Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Proves She’s A Fashion Icon In Impressive Transition Video

Hailie Jade Mathers had some fun while showing off various outfit changes in a TikTok transition video that proves she can rock just about any style.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, was a pretty sight to see in her latest TikTok video. The daughter of Eminem, 48, showed off a series of fashion changes in some cool transition shots in the Feb. 16th clip and proved she wears just about any type of clothing item well! “guess how many times i threw my shoe to get the 1st transition (answer coming in next video) #tiktokfashionmonth #tiktokfashion,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

The video was set to the song “How You Like That” by BLACKPINK and started off with Hailie sitting down while wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants as well as cute white slippers. She threw a sneaker in the air before it cut to her wearing a dark gray long-sleeved crop top over a white shirt, matching dark gray pants, and white sneakers. She was carrying a purse before then putting on sunglasses and jumping forward so another transition could appear.

In the third transition, she was wearing a long-sleeved black and white patterned shirt under a black low-cut tank top-style top, jeans, and black boots. She carried a white purse before snapping her fingers and transitioning over to a light tan and gray plaid long-sleeved button-down top, gray leggings, and tan thigh-high boots as well as sunglasses.

Hailie’s latest TikTok post comes just one day after she made headlines for posting a gorgeous Instagram photo of herself wearing a red skirt in the “coldest part of winter”, which can be seen above. The long-haired beauty also had her straight locks down while pairing the look with a black leather jacket over a white top, black boots, and sunglasses. She had a purse over her shoulder while posing with one foot up as she held an outside door open.

Hailie is known for often sharing cute and impressive posts on social media. Whether it’s a makeup tutorial video or a snazzy pic of her posing in a snowsuit in the snow, it’s always awesome to see her living her life and sharing it with fans! We look forward to seeing what else she shows us in the new year.