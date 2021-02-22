Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Braves The Cold Winter Air In Short Shorts During Coffee Run — Pic

Hailie Jade Mathers looked stunning in a brand new pic that showed her posing on a snowy sidewalk in a stylish outfit while holding a purse and coffee.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is at it again with a gorgeous new Instagram photo! The daughter of Eminem, 48, posed while going on a coffee run in the new stunning snapshot, which she shared on Feb. 22, and her outfit was on point! She wore a white top under a black leather jacket that had a white knit collar and sleeves as well as short light brown shorts and black ankle boots. Check out the pic HERE!

The beauty also wore sunglasses and had a matching light brown and tan snakeskin purse around her wrist as she held a coffee cup in her other hand while standing on the snowy sidewalk. Her long straight locks were down and over her shoulders and she gave a fierce look to the camera. She topped off the look with cute small hoop earrings.

“when me & @erikachristinephoto get the picture on the first try >>>,” she captioned the pic, mentioning the photographer that took the awesome shot. As usual, it didn’t take long for her followers to compliment her style and beauty in the comments section of the post once it was published.

“Loving the fashion,” one follower wrote while another simply said, “Wow wow wow.” A third gushed, “What a beautiful outfit” and a fourth wrote about how they were “loving the bag.” Others shared heart and heart-eyed emojis to show off their admiration for the influencer.

Before her latest Instagram pic, Hailie got attention a week ago for a different outside pic in which she was wearing a black leather jacket and maroon leopard print skirt, which can be seen above. In the caption for it, she admitted that she doesn’t often wear skirts so the look was a rare one for her. She also poked fun at herself for deciding to wear one in the middle of winter.

“me: never wears skirts ⁣also me during the coldest point of winter,” the caption read.

Hailie is known for often sharing impressive social media pics and her most recent ones are no exception! We look forward to seeing what else she posts in the near future!