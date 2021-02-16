Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks A Sexy Mini Skirt During The ‘Coldest Point Of Winter’ — Pic

Hailie Scott Mathers looked super chic in a red, snakeskin patterned mini skirt while stepping out during one of the coldest days of the year! Check out her latest fashion post on Instagram!

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers proved once again that she is a total winter style icon! The stunning 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem took to Instagram on February 15 and shared her latest style post on her favorite social media platform. In the snap, Hailie sported a white turtleneck with a black leather jacket over top. She also fashioned a pair of ankle-length booties and a cute little satchel across her body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

The main focal point of her outfit, however, was her red, snakeskin patterned mini skirt! Hailie opted to go without tights as she stepped out for the day and couldn’t have looked better, despite being pretty chilly. “Me: never wears skirts also me during the coldest point of winter,” Hailie captioned the image. While fans absolutely fawned over Hailie’s latest look, she’s been showing off her winter style for some time now and totally rocking each piece of her wardrobe!

Just a few weeks prior to sharing her latest look, Hailie took to Instagram on February 1 and shared a post in which she completely channeled her inner snow bunny! Hailie rocked an all-blue snowsuit while frolicking in the powdery flakes and looked ready to hit the slopes. She also donned a pair of ski goggles atop her head and heavy duty snow boots to finish off her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

“I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend so here’s a pic of me in the cutest snowsuit that I didn’t actually ski in,” Hailie cheekily captioned her post. “Happy finally February,” she added with enthusiasm. Hailie’s more than two million followers have totally loved seeing her eclectic style evolve over the course of the last few years, and her posts have never disappointed!

In fact, Hailie is really embracing the chilly winter season with some of her best looks yet. Whether she’s donning a more business casual look, or something cute and comfy, Hailie has absolutely become our style inspiration since she returned from her social media hiatus. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!