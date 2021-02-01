Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Looks Like A Cute Snow Bunny In New Winter Wonderland Pic

Hailie Jade Mathers showed off the ‘cutest snowsuit’ and other ski accessories amid a snowy getaway. Most of the pieces were under $100!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Underneath her snowsuit ensemble, Hailie Jade wore another layer: Missguided’s gray ski salopettes (which are basically overalls for the snow). The salopettes are currently on sale for $65! While Hailie seemed ready to pizza and french fry on the slopes, Hailie admitted that her snow bunny ensemble was not worn for athletic purposes.

I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend so here’s a pic of me in the cutest snowsuit that i didnt actually ski in,” Hailie confessed in her caption, adding a laughing emoji. She then celebrated the turn of the calendar month by writing, “ Kylie Jenner to happy finally February!!” It’s true — fromto Jessica Simpson , all kinds of stars have been taking to Instagram to show off their sexy snowsuit styles this winter.

This isn’t the first time Hailie has showed off her winter style on Instagram. On Jan. 28, the Michigan State University graduate teased that she was “going for travel vlogger on a ranch in aspen vibes” under a photo of herself rocking a shearling-lined denim jacket while wrapped in a beige scarf (see above). She also has a soft spot for winter hats, as you can see above; Hailie wore this fuzzy bucket hat for a winter streetwear look.