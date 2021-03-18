Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 24, Rocks ’90s-Style Neon Top & Headband In New Pic

Eminem’s mini-me daughter Hailie Jade has shared a stunning new selfie rocking a ‘cool’ makeup look during the golden hour sunset.

When it comes to personal style, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers loves mixing it up! In her latest selfie, the 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem threw it back to the ’70s and ’90s with a retro-inspired ‘fit. The brunette beauty rocked a tight, neon green tee which featured ruching at the waist, along with light wash denim jeans. She also accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a fresh French manicure, and a bright pink headband, which was totally reminiscent of the ’70s boho style.

In the caption of her March 17 Instagram post, Hailie referenced her stunning makeup look, and her pup Wolf sleeping on a couch in the background. “idk what’s better- the fact that i got a golden hour pic in my cool makeup yesterday OR that i didnt notice wolf was passed out in the back of these until i decided to post them,” she wrote. Hailie, who posed for the mirror selfie in what appeared to be her living room, rocked a bright pink lip shade and some subtle winged eyeliner. “wolf is 100% me on sundays,” one fan commented, while another wrote, “u look STUNNING.”

Judging by the bright colors she was wearing, it seems Hailie can’t wait for Spring to come around. Just last month, she shared a snap of herself rocking a white crop top, while celebrating the slightly warmer weather. “this sunshine has me feelin some type of wayyyyy,” she captioned the post, adding, “spring better hurry up.” We couldn’t agree more!

Hailie, who has ben making waves as a fashion and beauty influencer, also recently joined TikTok. Like many other millennials, Hailie revealed she’s made a profile on the app, which saw a meteoric rise in downloads amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdown in 2020. She shared her first video on January 23, in which she typed: “how to use tiktok” before attaching a screenshot of her Google search inquiry. Hailie then popped up from the bottom of her screen, and hilariously titled her glasses down her nose, appearing to read the answers which Google delivered. “Extremely easy … this took me 2+ hours to make,” the 25-year-old captioned the post.