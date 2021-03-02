Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, Shows Fans 6 Sexy ‘Ways To Wear A Blazer’ — Watch

Hailie Jade Mathers looked gorgeous while showing her Instagram followers how to mix and match a blazer with other various pieces of clothing in a new eye-catching and stylish video.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is at it again with a cool and stylish Instagram video! The daughter of Eminem, 48, had the idea to show her followers how to wear a black blazer with all kinds of tops and bottoms and she looked as pretty as could be. She was standing in front of a white, black, and tan staircase in the clips and showed off her confidence as she modeled the various looks.

In her first blazer mix and match look, Hailie wore a gray top under the black coat and black leggings that had white stripes down the sides. She also wore white socks with black and white sneakers, a red knit cap, sunglasses, and a black crossbody bag over one shoulder. She strutted her stuff for the camera before turning to the side and walking away.

The next look then quickly came into play and Hailie wore a white top under the black blazer as well as blue jeans that were rolled up at the bottom. She also had on black boots and put the sunglasses on top of her head as she carried a brown purse over one shoulder. The final touch was a necklace.

The third look included a long tan hoodie under the blazer, black laceless boots, and sunglasses. She also had a black purse over one shoulder and across her body, while the fourth look showed her in a white top under the blazer and black jogging pants. She added a necklace, white and black sneakers, and a black purse with a silver chain-link strap as her long locks were tied up into a clip.

To round out the six looks she went with a white hoodie under the blazer along with dark gray exercise shorts and white and gray sneakers for her fifth outfit. She also added the sunglasses and a cute brown backpack to top it off. The final look consisted of a white graphic tee under the blazer, a black leather purse, and black heeled boots. She carried a tan purse and had the sunglasses on top of her head once again while adding the necklace.

“6 ways to wear a blazer… leggings, jeans, dress, sweats, shorts, skirt… did i miss anything?!” Hailie cheekily captioned the post.

Hailie’s latest post doesn’t come as too much of a surprise since she’s known for coming up with fun and creative ways to flaunt her beauty and fashion. In addition to showcasing outfit changes, she often shares makeup tutorials that show her fans the products she uses to glam up on certain occasions. One of her most recent ones was for Valentine’s Day and it showed her rocking purple eyeshadow that matched her pretty purple top.