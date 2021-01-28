Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shows Off Her Winter Style In Cozy Jean Jacket

Hailie Jade continues to show off her incredible winter style on Instagram, and her latest upload includes a denim jacket with soft, fleece sleeves! — And, it’s on sale! Get the scoop about her look.

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers has become a style star on social media! The 25-year-old took to Instagram on January 27, to share a new fashion snap in a snowy outdoor location in Michigan. She channeled a “travel blogger on a ranch in Aspen” to obtain her latest look — which included a cool jean jacket with white fleece sleeves, denim pants and a camel-colored scarf.

After fans flooded the comments with inquiries about her jacket, Hailie shared a swipe-up link to the Forever 21 piece. More importantly, she revealed that the jacket is 20% off right now and it’s marked down to $31.99! Additionally, the denim jacket has a glowing five-star rating.

“How’d I do?” Hailie wrote in the caption of her post, asking her 2.1 million followers their thoughts about the “vibe” she was going for with her winter ensemble. “Nailed it,” one fan wrote. Another took a page out of Kris Jenner‘s book and wrote, “You’re doing fantastic sweetie” — putting a new spin on the famous phrase the Kardashian momager has become known for. “Beautiful as always,” one fan added.

On January 25, Hailie kicked off the week with a “new bucket hat” in a style snap on Instagram. She looked fashion forward in a grey puffer jacket by Miss Guided and cream-colored boots by H&M. Her neutral-toned, edgy streetwear caught the attention of her followers — many of which raved over the outfit in the comments.

Hailie’s been back on her posting game after taking a six-month break from social media. On November 30, she returned to the ‘Gram with a gorgeous mirror selfie and showed off her rustic-colored fuzzy sweater and cozy sweats. In the caption of her post, Hailie seemed to cheekily credit “2020” as her “explanation” for her absence — something most people can totally resonate with!

In addition to her fashionable photos, Hailie’s also passionate about sharing her love for fitness with her followers. She often shares workout videos, inspirational quotes and other motivational posts in an attempt to “curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing,” (as seen in her IG bio). More recently Hailie added TikTok to her social networking repertoire!