Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 24, Stuns In Mom Jeans For New Mirror Selfie Video — Watch

Hailie Jade Mathers has offered fans a glimpse inside her wardrobe, revealing she bought her new favorite pair of jeans in a ‘loose mom’ style!

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers has revealed her new favorite pair of jeans: the Loose Mom Jeans from H&M. The newly-minted 25-year-old took to her Instagram Story on January 14, offering fans a look at the light-wash denim pants she picked up. “I have to come on here and share these jeans that I just picked up from H&M,” she began, as she filmed herself in the mirror rocking the new slacks, and a black cropped tank top. “Look how flattering these are, they’re they’re so comfortable [with] stretchy material.”

Hailie began turning around, to show fans how the pants looked at every angle. “I always have trouble finding mom jeans that fit good up the top and the bottom, so I’m super impressed,” she added. The daughter of rapper Eminem also tried on a pair of dark brown slacks, in a loose mom style as well!

Of course, this wasn’t the first time we’ve seen Hailie rocking jeans. Back in December, she shared a shared a snap of herself buying her first real Christmas tree after taking a six month social media break. “Sooo since I’m back & it’s the most wonderful time of the year…I wanted to share my experience getting my first real Christmas tree,” she began. “This past weekend I went to the cutest little Christmas tree farm & got a tree (& cider from a food truck) and it made me even more excited for the season.”

The brunette beauty wore a pair of light wash jeans, a white top, and a beige jacket with a cream fur trim. Hailie also rocked a pair of brown heeled booties as she pulled her tree in a cart behind her. She continued, “It’s definitely going to be a weird Christmas with everything going on, but it was nice to add a new tradition in when old ones might not be happening.” As fans would know, Hailie actually celebrated her “golden birthday” on Christmas Day.