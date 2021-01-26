Eminem’s Daughter Hailie, 25, Rocks Puffy Jacket & Bucket Hat In Fierce New Pics

Even in the winter weather, Hailie Scott Mathers knows how to keep it stylish, which she proved with her latest gorgeous Instagram pics!

Hailie Scott Mathers is back on her Instagram game in full force! On Jan. 25, Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter, who goes on Hailie Jade on social media, shared a new set of photos. She looks too cool in the pics, wearing a pair of sweatpants, white sneakers and a puffy grey jacket. The look is complete with a fuzzy bucket hat — the perfect accessory for her winter-themed ensemble.

“New week, new bucket hat,” Hailie captioned the pics. In both shots, she’s seated on some steps, with one hand touching the rim of her hat. For the first picture, she’s looking straight at the camera, while the second is a more candid shot, where she’s looking to the side. Of course, her glam look is also on point, with her lipstick and her darker eyebrows standing out in the good lighting.

After taking several months off of social media in 2020, Hailie returned to Instagram with a mirror selfie at the end of November. It was her first post on the site in nearly seven months. Since then, she’s been back in action, sharing pictures of herself to show off her impeccable fashion every few days.

Now, Hailie is adding another social networking platform to her repertoire, as well. She recently created a TikTok account, and is working hard to learn how to use it. So far, Hailie has posted one video of herself learning how to create content on TikTok, and joked that it took her “2+ hours to make,” despite promises that it would be “extremely easy.” Once she does figure it out, though, this will be a great place for fans to see another side of her!

Hailie currently has more than two million followers on Instagram, and is racking up thousands on TikTok, as well. She rarely posts about her personal life on social media, and instead uses the platform to show off her style and workouts. “Attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing,” she explains in her Instagram bio. Whatever she’s doing, it’s working!