Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks A Crop Top & Begs For The Rest Of 2021 To Be ‘Better Than The 1st Week’

Hailie Jade looked absolutely gorgeous in her loungewear, sharing a ‘throwback to the beginning of last week.’ See the stunning 25-year-old’s latest Instagram post!

Hailie Jade is still stunning her millions of Instagram followers in 2021! The gorgeous 25-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem took to Instagram on January 11 to share a throwback from the beginning of the new year. In the photo, the social media star rocked a gray, button-up crop top and high-waisted plaid, joggers with green patterning. Keeping it totally cozy, Hailie added a soft jacket, which was unzipped, over her crop top.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Ever the fashionista, she also added a fuzzy hat! Hailie posed-up in front of her still-decorated Christmas tree and held a warm cup of her favorite drink. “Throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree,” Hailie began the caption to her post. “2021, please be better than you were for the first week,” she concluded, adding a laughing/crying emoji and prayer hands emoji.

Hailie took a bit of a hiatus from social media at the end of May, but returned to her favorite platform — Instagram — just in time for the holiday season. The young celeb offered her fans a slew of inspiration when it came to their holiday and winter-themed wardrobes. And Hailie rocked every single look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Prior to her recent snap on January 10, Hailie posed just days before Christmas in another gorgeous plaid ensemble. In the snap, the 25-year-old was in a total winter wonderland. Hailie was surrounded by snow as she looked over a balcony in the seclusion of the wilderness. Hailie even gave her fans a look at another pose in a slow motion video, which the social media star confessed was one she “accidentally took mid shoot.”

Hailie has always proven that she’s a total fashionista through her many Instagram posts. Her style is consistently sophisticated, contemporary and youthful. Her fans love seeing what she shares with each new post, and as 2021 (hopefully) gets better, we cannot wait to see what Hailie shares on her Instagram account next!