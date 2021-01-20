Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Leather Jacket & Beanie In New Selfie: ‘Make Today A Good Day’

On the same day as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration, Hailie Mathers took to Instagram with a positive, uplifting message for her followers.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, stunned in her latest selfie! Eminem‘s daughter posed in her camel-leather seat SUV as she gave the camera a demure look on Wednesday, Jan. 20. “hi here’s a friendly reminder that you have the power to make today a good day,” she captioned the post, which was shared on the same day as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris‘ historic inauguration.

The influencer — who boasts over two million followers — showed off her style with a cream colored beanie hat featuring a cute pom puff. She also rocked a black quilted leather jacket, reminiscent of Chanel’s classic handbags. Her face glowed in the natural light, showing off her matte rust colored lipstick and neutral blush. She opted not to add any eye makeup, letting her luscious black lashes take center stage. “So Beautiful Hailie,” one of her followers wrote, while another added, “you are the prettiest ever.” A third posted, “It’s looking like a great day. Bless up Hailie!”

Hailie has been slaying with her ‘gram game lately, including with a sweet post-Christmas post on Jan. 11! The 25-year-old rocked a green-and-blue plaid pajama pant with a flirty gray crop top as she posed in front of her Christmas tree. Her toned abs looked incredible as she placed a hand on her hip, once again staying warm with a beanie and cream zip-up sweatshirts. “throwback to the beginning of last week when I thought the worst thing that was gonna happen was taking down this pretty tree …2021, please be better than you were for the first week,” she wrote in her timely caption.

Last year, Hailie began showing off her fitness routines on social media — letting her followers in on the secret to her toned body. In a series of four videos, she demonstrated how to do a “V-sit twist,” “V crunches,” the “Reverse crunch,” and lastly, the “Alternating single leg jackknife crunch.” The intense moves work the core, arms and muscles — especially with multiple sets. Hailey revealed she does three sets of each move, working up a sweat in her black leggings and white crop top. Impressive!

Hailie celebrated her 25th birthday on Christmas Day 2020, slaying with a mirror selfie! She once again stunned in a white blazer as she thanked her followers for their well wishes. “Thank you for all the birthday wishes … feeling so grateful,” she wrote over the Instagram story post.