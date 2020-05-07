After vowing to ‘push’ herself to start working out more, Hailie Scott Mathers stayed true to her promise by sharing a new exercise video on her Instagram Story.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, is refusing to let herself get out of shape in quarantine! One day after she revealed on Instagram that she wanted to “push [her] butt to workout,” Hailie shared one of her exercise routines on her Instagram Story. In the video, she wore a sports bra and high waisted leggings. The outfit put her toned abs on full display, while her leg muscles were also visible through the fabric. While working out at home during the coronavirus quarantine, Hailie proved that there are plenty of moves you can do without a gym.

After posting various videos of the workout, Hailie revealed the exact moves she completed: 10 alternating lunges per leg into five jumping lunges per leg (three sets), Side lunges (three sets of 10 reps on each leg), and 10 squats into 10 jump squats (three sets). Hailie often shares her exercises on her Instagram Story, but during this quarantine, she admittedly got a bit lazy when it came to working out. “As things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious, I’m going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine & start sharing with you,” she wrote on Instagram. “Not sure exactly what that will look like yet, but at the very least I will be pushing my butt to workout!”

Hailie has a very loyal Instagram following, with more than two million people followers on her page. She often posts photos of her outfits and glam looks, although the content has noticeably (and understandably) slowed down a bit during quarantine.

In April, Hailie took to her popular page to share some of her feelings about what the world is going through. “This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower, people have more time to reflect,” She wrote. “My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time and today I know that, next time I travel, I’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more.”