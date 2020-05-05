Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, Shows Off Glam Beauty Look & Vows To Push Herself To Work Out In Quarantine

Hailie Scott Mathers took to Instagram to share some gorgeous photos of herself showing off a plaid shirt and epic makeup and in the caption, she talked about staying fit and healthy while staying at home.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 24, was looking gorgeous in her latest Instagram pics and it proved she knows how to stay glamorous despite being in quarantine. The daughter of Eminem, 47, took to her social media page on May 5 to share two pics of herself in a black and white plaid shirt over a white Adidas shirt while rocking an epic makeup look. She had her hair curled and some of it tied back in the snapshots as she held her phone in one and gave the camera a sullen look in another.

“this has definitely been me more often than not lately 😂 … ⁣” she captioned the pics. “BUT as things are starting to get a bit less chaotic/anxious i’m going to try to slowly get back into somewhat of a routine & start sharing that with you! not exactly sure what that will look like yet but at the very least i will be pushing my butt to workout! So keep an eye on my stories if you need some motivation because i know i certainly could use some lately 😂🙌🏼💪”

Followers of Hailie’s page made sure to comment on her latest post with kind words and encouragement. “I love u Hailie!! U r so smart and beautiful ❤️” one comment read while another called her “so lovely.” “Thanks for the motivation,” a third person wrote while someone else advised her to “stay positive and stay active.”

In addition to her latest post about working out, Hailie promised to travel more in another recent post that helped her talk about Earth Day and the quarantine that’s been going on due to the coronavirus pandemic. “My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more,” she captioned the post.