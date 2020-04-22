Hailie Jade Mathers posed in a park for this gorgeous Earth Day pic, showing off her chic style! The influencer encouraged her followers to ‘stay healthy’ during self isolation.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 24, shared an uplifting message to celebrate Earth Day. “Happy earth day to this beautiful planet!” she began her post shared on Wednesday, April 22. “This has been such a weird and hard time for everyone, but as life has become slower people have more time to reflect.. I know if life were it’s normal busy self today, i might not have stopped to recognize earth day for as long as I have & looked through as many pictures of this pretty planet as I did,” the brunette continued in her lengthy post.

Eminem’s daughter looked absolutely gorgeous in the throwback snap taken by Detroit-based photographer Erika Christine. Hailie posed in the middle of a park surrounded by beautiful trees for the photo, which appears to be taken in the fall with the prominent orange-tinged leaves behind her. She kept her look cozy and casual for the changing temperatures, opting for a classic camel colored knit sweater, black beanie and light blue jeans. As always, her makeup was flawless with a light gold eye shadow, crisp black liner and rose lipstick.

In her inspirational message, Hailie went on to express her gratitude for the planet and love of travel. “My appreciation for so many things is growing during this time, and today i know that next time i travel i’ll be sure to take in the beautiful scenery and enjoy being able to explore that much more,” she wrote, urging her two million followers to “stay safe, stay happy & stay healthy.” The post marks her first since Mar. 21, when Hailie shared at-home selfies on “day 7” of self-isolation. “It’s so important to stay safe and healthy & social distance/stay home right now! the sooner everyone is on board, the sooner we can stop the spread of this virus & get back to as normal as possible!” she wrote at the time.

Hailie continued the Earth Day theme in her Instagram story, beginning a series of photos with the text, “In honor of Earth Day…” She went on to share various snaps of her in gorgeous tropical locations, including a dreamy snap of turquoise blue water!

The post comes just three weeks after her proud dad Eminem, 47, opened up about how Hailie is doing on the Mar. 19 episode of Mike Tyson’s podcast Hot Boxin’. “She made me proud for sure. She’s graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]. It’s crazy,” he said of the 24-year-old who got her degree in psychology from Michigan State University. “No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he also shared, noting that it’s “important to keep your kids grounded.”