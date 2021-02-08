Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Purple Eyeshadow & Pink Lipstick For Valentine’s Day-Inspired Glam

Hailie Scott Mathers showed off her Valentine’s Day makeup in a stunning, new selfie on Feb. 8! The influencer debuted the colorful look a few days early to give her followers some holiday glam inspo!

What can’t Eminem‘s daughter do? Hailie Jade Scott Mathers — who usually keeps her 2 million followers inspired by sharing fitness content — treated fans to a gorgeous glam shot on Monday. The 25-year-old internet sensation posted the selfie to show off her finished look for Valentine’s Day. Hailie’s initial plan was to film a makeup tutorial for the upcoming holiday, however, her content creation was halted due to outdoor construction.

“To say the least: I hope everyone’s Monday is going better than mine,” she began in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside the new photo. “& if you’re still reading this hi, I’m assuming u want the long version so here it goes: I have tried to film this V-day look for you guys 3 times without success & well today I woke up ready to get it done once and for all, but nope, there is loud construction work going on… so it’s not happening A G A I N,” Hailie explained adding, “Anyways, I promise some type of video on this look will be up before V-day (manifesting) so y’all can rock a purple eye if you want to!!”

Hailie’s latest Instagram post came just one week after she welcomed February with a series of snowy snaps in Michigan. She looked fashion forward while dressed in a belted blue snowsuit with a thick white stripe down each leg. Hailie admitted that she shared the photos because “I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend.” Sadly, she noted that she has yet to ski in her powder blue snowsuit. Additionally, Hailie wore ski goggles over her white hat, and cute boots by celeb-loved brand, Sorel.

Eminem’s daughter has returned to her regular posting schedule after she stepped away from social media for six-months. On November 30, Hailie returned to Instagram with a gorgeous mirror selfie, in which she was dressed in a rustic-colored sweater and cozy sweatpants. In the caption of her post, Hailie seemed to cheekily credit “2020” as her “explanation” for her social media absence — something most can certainly relate to. More recently Hailie added TikTok to her social networking resume!