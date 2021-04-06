Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 25, Effortlessly Models A Metallic Dress 3 Different Ways — Watch

Hailie Jade Mathers styles one dress ‘3 ways’ in an educational — and stylish — video. You can vote on your favorite look!

Have a dress laying around that has been worn one too many times? Hailie Jade revealed how you can reinvent the piece by styling a metallic silver dress in three very different ways! Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter filmed the fashion demonstration for Instagram, which she posted on April 6.

The “first look is a brunch vibe,” Hailie wrote, which showed the influencer turning her dress into a skirt by throwing a rolled-up graphic tee over it. She accessorized with white booties, a brown satchel purse and a beige wide-brim hat. It was an ensemble perfect to toast mimosas in.

The second look “is more of a street wear option,” Hailie wrote. The Michigan State University graduate wore a white tee underneath her dress, cinched the waist with a studded black belt and matched the grunge vibes with a black leather jacket, black ankle boots and a structured white purse.

Hailie Jade has been adding brighter colors to her wardrobe for spring. [Instagram/@hailiejade]

Finally, we have the third look: “the classic dress up” outfit. It was also the simplest: instead of relying on layers, Hailie wrapped an elegant gold chain belt around her waist, which she color coordinated with dangling geometric-shaped gold earrings. The fashionista topped off the outfit, perfect for a sushi date at Nobu, with white heels.

Out of all the outfits, Hailie admitted that her favorite was “the second”: AKA, the brunch-ready ensemble. Fans seemed to agree with Hailie. “Love the second,” one follower commented underneath the video, while another wrote, “Love all of these looks! 2nd is my fav! You look amazing.”

Hailie Jade also demonstrated six ways to wear a blazer, here! [Instagram/@hailiejade]

Hailie has been fully embracing spring fashion. On March 31, she delivered “big spring energy” in a baby blue pastel suit. Even before the warmer weather arrived, Hailie still managed to pull together stylish outfits throughout winter (we even rounded them up, here).

While Hailie’s signature style is a mix between feminine streetwear and upscale chic, she did pay tribute to her dad’s Y2K era for one photo. She wore a gold chain and bright red eye shadow in this look that had fans calling her “Slim Hailie.”