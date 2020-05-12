Spring is in the air and some of our fave celebs have been embracing the warm weather by wearing cute dresses and styling them with sneakers.

Hailey Baldwin is a huge and of this trend and the model is always mixing and matching fancy pieces with casual footwear. She was out in Miami on Nov. 29 when she rocked a skintight black spaghetti strap Superdown Open Back Mini Dress with a pair of white Nike Air Force 1 Sneakers. She accessorized her look with a pair of Jennifer Fisher 2 Thread Hoops Earrings, a Balenciaga Hourglass Xs Top Handle Bag, and a white baseball cap. Aside from this look, she tried this trend and the polka dot trend at once when she was out in LA on Sept. 25 rocking a spaghetti strap Reformation Addison Sleeveless Dress with a pair of Alexander Wang Stadium Sneakers. She accessorized with a Prada Logo-Plaque Nylon Shoulder Bag, black Celine Cl41468 Edge Sunglasses, and Jennifer Fisher Samira Hoop Earrings. Hailey tried the trend yet again when she was out in Laguna Beach on March 24 when she wore quite a unique look, but she managed to pull it off, while most people can’t. The blonde model donned a high-neck, sleeveless Deveaux Draped Hammered-Satin Midi Dress, which looked more like a gown than a spring dress. The silver satin metallic frock cut off in the middle of her calves, while the sides featured high-cut slits, and she chose to throw on a tan khaki coat over it, which she let hang off her shoulders. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of silver Jennifer Fisher Lilly Hoop Earrings and white Adidas Continental 80 Sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski has been trying this trend out almost every day, ever since she adopted her puppy, Colombo. The model has been taking him out for walks around New York City and her dog-walking style is absolutely amazing. Just recently, she stepped out on August 2, when she threw on a skintight yellow mini dress from her very own brand, Inamorata. The bodycon dress featured thick straps and a low-cut square neckline that showed off ample cleavage, while the hem of the dress was super short, revealing her long, toned and tanned legs. She styled the super tiny frock with a pair of gray Nike Air Vapormax ’97 Sneakers, skinny cat-eye Linda 965 C2 Sunglasses, a Hayward Mini 1712 Basket purse in Black Python, and a Jennifer Meyer Good Luck Charm Necklace. Another one of our favorite looks from Emily was her dress on June 11. Emily wore a salmon pink The Line by K Saloma Wrap Dress, which was super short and tight, highlighting her fabulously toned figure. She paired the dress with low-top white sneakers, cat-eye Rixx Scarlett Sunglasses in Champagne, and her fave Jennifer Fisher Thread Hoop Earrings.

Kaia Gerber recently tried out this look when she stepped out in NYC on March 30, wearing the cutest little outfit. The daughter of supermodel, Cindy Crawford was enjoying the warm weather when she wore a skin-tight, black spaghetti strap slinky mini dress. The frock hugged her chest and bodice, while the bottom half was a bit more flowy, cutting off high up on her thighs. She paired the silky mini dress with an oversized gray wool blazer, which was the exact same length as the dress, and she chose to keep it open and unbuttoned, to show off her outfit. She accessorized with a pair of round sunglasses and a pair of hi-rise black Converse sneakers. She chose not to wear any makeup and clipped her hair back into a half-up-half-down style, completing her effortlessly chic look.

Katy Perry tried out the trend when she attended Kanye West’s Sunday Service in Calabasas on March 24. The singer opted to wear a mid-length sparkly pink dress with a sheer metallic pink button-down shirt on top which she left open. Katy paired the frock with a baby pink Supreme hat, gold Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings, a rainbow beaded Susan Alexandra purse, and chunky white Fila Disruptor II sneakers.

Reese Witherspoon was out in Los Angeles on March 28, with her son, Deacon, when she donned a knee-length, bright yellow Draper James Floral V-Neck Button Front Dress in Vidalia Yellow Floral with a jean jacket on top. She paired the dress with white Adidas Originals Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, a tan leather Draper James Leather Reversible Mini Tote, and black Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses.