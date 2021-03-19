7 Cozy & Stylish Cotton T-Shirts Under $30 That You Can Wear All Spring Long

From cropped to V-cut, we’ve rounded up the best cotton T-shirts for women in a wide range of styles. Get ready to rock these tees with your favorite pair of mom jeans!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re nearing the end of March, and you know what that means: it’s time to swap out your coats for tops with more breathable fabric. This calls for a shopping spree of cotton t-shirts, which are a spring essential for a season during which we’re still rocking our jeans but want a shirt that’s more appropriate for warmer weather. So, we’ve rounded up the best cotton t-shirts for women on Amazon and Target — check them out below!

1. A Basic White T-Shirt

We’re starting the list with a wardrobe essential: a loose crewneck T-shirt. It’s the perfect layering piece: wear it with faded, light-wash jeans like the model below, or dress it up with a black leather motorcycle jacket and black pleather trousers for a night out on town (post-pandemic, or for a fashion TikTok). This Hanes tee is an “Amazon Choice” product and is made of 100 percent cotton. $7, amazon.com

2. Boxy T-Shirt

Here’s a T-shirt to shake up your basics wardrobe. Unlike the fitted style of most cotton T-shirts for women, this tee has a boxy fit that is ideal for pairing with skinny jeans (or sweatpants, for that all-around baggy look that many celebrities love). We’re especially a fan of this 100 percent cotton T-shirt because it’s labeled with Target’s “Better Cotton Initiative,” as part of the big box retailer’s goal of making “cotton production more sustainable.” This shirt — which comes in both women’s and women’s plus sizes — is grey, but is also available in seven other colors! $12, target.com

3. Cropped T-Shirt

It’s difficult to find a cropped tee that’s not too snug or sheer. This is why we’re obsessed with Wild Fable’s cropped T-shirt, which is thick enough to ensure that your bra isn’t making an unwelcome cameo (while still being comfortable enough to wear for a workout). This shirt is made of a soft cotton blend with recycled polyester and comes in five other colors. $5, target.com

4. A Cotton T-Shirt With Some Frills

Here’s something a little different than the usual plain tee. This dainty T-shirt is peplum style and is lined with dainty frills, perfect for spring. The V-neck cut of the neckline also gives you the opportunity to show off one or two statement necklaces. This 100 percent cotton t-shirt is cropped, meaning you can pair it with a high-waisted pair of jeans and colorful belt that you can wear to Sunday afternoon brunches (once you’re fully vaccinated, of course). $12, target.com

5. Two-Pack V-Neck Cotton T-Shirts

What’s better than one T-shirt? You guessed it: two. These 100 percent cotton shirts’ breezy fits and V-neck cuts encourage breathability and are perfect to wear for a run (whether that’s a treadmill run or errand run). This 2-for-1 deal comes with one black T-shirt and one white tee, but other color combinations are also available. $19, amazon.com

6. AHC Aqualauronic Toner

We’ve been suggesting a lot of neutral-toned tees, so here’s a pop of color! This lavender T-shirt will feel like butter against your skin, since the tee’s brand — Eddie Bauer — uses cotton that is “combed” to “make the yarn smoother,” which is “then treated with a silicone finish to make it ultra-soft,” according to the shirt’s Amazon page. You can pair this purple shirt with a pair of your favorite jeans or a floral skirt! $25, amazon.com

7. Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Since this whole list has been a roundup of short-sleeved tees, we wanted to end it with a long-sleeved shirt. We picked out this particular shirt from Joe’s USA because it’s made of 100 percent ring-spun cotton and is available in nine more colors if grey isn’t to your liking. $18, amazon.com