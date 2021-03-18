Hailie Jade Mathers’ Most Stylish Instagram Looks — See Pics

Nobody does Instagram better than Hailie Jade! See some of the best, most stylish outfits she’s ever posted on the ‘gram.

When it comes to style, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is at the top of the game. Eminem‘s 25-year-old daughter has made a name for herself by showing off her incredible outfits on Instagram, and it’s clear that her sense of style is only getting better by the day! Take. look at some of our favorite picks:

Her Chic Grey Separates

Hailie put a spin on business chic with a cute set of grey, pinstriped separates in February 2021. The outfit featured flared stretch pants, a cropped cardigan tied with a bow, and a white cropped tank underneath. She paired the outfit with chunky sneakers and accessorized with a black purse featuring a chain strap and small sunglasses. Even better? The outfit was totally affordable. The separates came courtesy of TopShop, and the shoes were Forever21.

A Sexy Snow Bunny

Hailie hit the slopes in February wearing the cutest baby blue snowsuit. The slim suit featured a cute belt and wide, white stripes on the sides. She paired the one-piece outfit with rainbow goggles and a white pompom beanie. She captured the post, “I feel like soooo many people went skiing this weekend so here’s a pic of me in the cutest snowsuit that i didn’t actually ski in happy finally February!!

Braving The Cold In A Mini Skirt

It was the coldest day of winter over in Michigan, but Hailie didn’t let it affect her style. The influencer still opted for a flirty mini skirt that showed off her bare legs, and bundled up in a classic black leather jacket. She actually confessed in the caption that she never wears minis, but just couldn’t resist. Hailie completed her look with platform ankle boots and tiny sunglasses.

Stunning In Snakeskin

Hailie casually mentioned that she would be dropping more workout videos on Instagram in March 2020 while wearing one of her most incredible outfits she’s ever posted on the platform. The model stunned in a longline snakeskin overcoat in a light brown and black color that only someone that fabulous could pull off. Underneath, she wore skinny jeans and a black turtleneck sweater. She gave the outfit more edge with cool black sunglasses.