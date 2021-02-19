Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Wears Crop Top With Matching Cardigan & Pants In Sunny Selfie

Hailie Jade Mathers sparkled on a sunny day in yet another one of her adorable outfits posing in a pinstriped cardigan, crop top, and matching pants. Too cute!

Hailie Jade is here to slay! Eminem‘s influencer daughter, 25, hopped on Instagram to show off yet another perfect outfit, this time a coordinating two-piece ensemble from Topshop. Hailie’s cool new look consisted of a pair of stretchy high-waisted pants with a slightly flared hem, a matching cropped cardigan, and a simple white cropped tank. Both the cardigan, tied at the chest with a bow, and the pants were made of the same grey pinstriped fabric. She accessorized with tinted shades, a purse with a chain strap from missguided, and chunky sneakers from Forever21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade)

Cute, right? She modeled the look on a sunny day in what appeared to be a parking garage. Hey when the light’s right, you’ll make do. She captioned the February 19 post, “well this outfit looks familiar, doesn’t it? if u know why ur a REEL one”. She’s referencing a transformation video she posted on TikTok that showed her in a variety of adorable outfits, including this one.

The video, set to BLACKPINK‘s “How You Like That” starts with the Michigan State University grad sitting on a chair in a beige sweatsuit and furry slides. She tosses a pair of sneakers in the air and is suddenly wearing the grey pinstriped outfit from her new photo! She then hops into a pair of chic, black ankle boots and is now suddenly wearing a black tank over a floral turtleneck, tucked into a pair of belted mom jeans.

The grand finale? An oversized beige flannel over cream-colored leggings. She accessorized with big sunglasses, a blue handbag, and white thigh-high boots. A totally unexpected combination, but something she pulls off with ease. Does this girl ever miss when it comes to fashion?