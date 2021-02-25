One Of These $50 Pendant Necklaces Loved By Taylor Swift & More Celebs Sells Out Every Minute

It might come as a surprise, but celebs love affordable jewelry brands, like the gorgeous designs by Kendra Scott & you can shop the pendant necklaces loved by Taylor Swift, Blake Lively & more!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s always great to have a simple yet elegant pendant necklace on hand, whether for layering or just to wear alone. The celebrity-endorsed Elisa Pendant from Kendra Scott is so popular that, according to the brand, one Elisa Pendant necklace sells every minute! Racking up over 1,500 five-star reviews from shoppers, the Kendra Scott piece donned by Taylor Swift, Lucy Hale, Simone Biles, and more fashionistas is currently available for an amazing $50, and can be yours with a click of a button!

After it debuted in 2014, the dainty gemstone-adorned chain quickly became a favorite among stars and shoppers alike, allowing fans to rock their birthstone or favorite color in a sparkling gem. Currently, the necklace is available in 30 different vibrant stones, including Amethyst, White Opal, and London Blue Clear Glass. A style made for whatever’s on your schedule that day, it can be paired with your favorite cocktail dress or a casual pair of jeans – either way, this necklace is sure to shine! The price ranged from $50 to $88, depending on the stone.

Reviewers gush that this Kendra Scott necklace is “the perfect gift” and “even more beautiful in person.” One customer raved, “I bought this for my mother as a Mother’s Day gift. I’m a huge fan of Kendra Scott, my mom is always stealing the jewelry I have from her, so I thought I’d get my mom her own. This is an absolutely beautiful necklace, and I almost kept this for myself. The mother of pearl stone reflects off various colors and this necklace can be added casually to an outfit or as a great compliment for an outfit for a nice occasion.”

Another gushed, “Great Covid-times birthday gift!! A Yellow KS box is always a hit, and the emerald green color is gorgeous!” One other added, “Anxious about ordering off Amazon, however, it is perfect! It came right from the dealer and you would have no idea I ordered it off of Amazon and never left my house. However, I do wish it kept its color over time, it is starting to fade a little and I’ve had it for about a year now. Will be buying more Kendra Scott products off Amazon.”

One recipient of the Elisa Pendant was so excited about her gift, she left a review herself! “I was shocked at the price of the necklace for what you get! I would have assumed it to be much more expensive. My husband gifted it to me for Valentine’s Day and it’s my new everyday necklace. It can go with everything — from a night out to your yoga pants!” So sweet!

Despite some reviews on Amazon, claiming it’s a ‘fake Kendra Scott seller,’ it has been verified that the product is indeed directly from the Kendra Scott store and warehouse.

To care for the Elisa Pendant, the site recommends removing your jewelry prior to hand washing, swimming, exercising, cleaning, and before applying any kind of personal body product. Maintain your jewelry’s high shine by avoiding contact with soap, perfume, lotion, makeup, hair & cleaning products.

If you love the look of the Elisa necklace, Kendra Scott also offers similar bracelets and earrings to match. The Everlyne Link Chain Bracelet is a dainty chain with the signature Kendra Scott shape to hold a stone of your choice. Also, the Dani Drop earrings match perfectly with the Elisa necklace, and add a bit more sparkle to your look! It’s a piece designed for days that call for a little extra drama or special occasions!