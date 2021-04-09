Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Rocks Sexy, Backless Crop Top In New Photos

Hailie Jade Mathers made the kitchen her backdrop for a sexy new series of photos of herself showing off her spring style.

Hailie Scott Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade on social media, is the queen of spring fashion! Eminem’s 25-year-old daughter showed off a new chic look on Instagram on April 8. She posted several photos of herself wearing a crop top, which dips low and ties at the bottom of her back. The look is paired with light-wash denim jeans, as well.

“Don’t mind me, just hyping myself up before my second cup of coffee kicks in,” Hailie captioned the photos, which were taken in a sleek kitchen. She had her hair styled in loose waves, which were pulled back into a half ponytail with the help of a clip. Her makeup was also subtle but glowing, giving her the ultimate springtime glam look.

Hailie has become quite the social media influencer in recent years, and has amassed more than 2 million followers on Instagram. In 2020, she also hopped on the TikTok trend, and posts videos of herself there, as well. For the most part, Hailie keeps her personal life off of social media, and, instead, uses her platform to show off her style and beauty looks. Once in a while, she also gives fans a glimpse into her fitness routine.

In another recent post, Hailie wore a metallic silver dress and showed fans three different ways to style it so they could rock a similar look on various occasions. Although the outfit looked pretty fancy at first, Hailie dressed it up and down to prove that it was actually very versatile.

Although both Hailie and Eminem are private about their father/ daughter relationship, the rapper gushed about his daughter in a rare interview in March 2020. “She made me proud for sure,” he admitted, adding that Hailie graduated from college with a 3.9 GPA. “It’s crazy.” He said that raising Hailie, as well as his niece, Alaina, and adopted daughter, Whitey, who is Hailie’s half sister through Kim Scott, is his “proudest accomplishment,” too.