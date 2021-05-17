Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks Bikini Top & Daisy Dukes In Ready For Summer Look: Pics

Hailie Jade Mathers took to Instagram to share two new photos of herself in stylish outfits, including one in a neon crop top and denim shorts, and asked her followers to choose what look they like best.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, is a sight for sore eyes in her latest fashionable pics! The daughter of Eminem, 48, posed in front of a bunch of cactus plants in snapshots she shared on May 17 while rocking light-colored outfits that are perfect for the spring/summer time of year. She also asked her Instagram followers to pick the outfit they prefer in the caption.

“which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally 🤣)? thankfully the @pumawomen mayze sneakers go with both because i didn’t have much more room in my suitcase 😜 #pumapartner,” it read.

In the first pic, the beauty could be seen bending down while showing off a neon yellow crop top and Daisy Dukes. She had the white and black Puma sneakers to go with it and also wore sunglasses. In the second, she was standing in blush crop top and white jeans that also went great with the sneakers.

Once she posted the photos and asked for her followers’ preference, it didn’t take long for them to respond with various answers. “They’re both super cute,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “Think I like the look of the 2nd one the most 😍.” A third asked, “Why not both?” a fourth exclaimed, “I love pic #1!”

Before Hailie shared her latest two pics, she posted a series of photos and video, which can be seen above, of her eventful weekend. In the post, she’s smiling in a car while rocking a denim jacket and a green and white bandana in her hair. She also has on black leggings and sunglasses and is looking out the windows at a view of mountains.

Hailie’s known for often sharing epic posts of memorable moments in her life so these latest two posts are no exception. She’s been sharing photos from her recent trip to Sedona, AZ and seemed to love her time there. “It’s fricken beautiful here!!” she captioned a TikTok video that showed her arriving in the popular city earlier this month and having fun with various activities like hiking and enjoying drinks.