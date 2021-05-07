Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Hikes In A Crop Top & Leggings On Sedona Trip — Watch

Hailie Scott Mathers is having the time of her life on a trip to Sedona, Arizona, and she shared a fun video of some of her travels on TikTok.

Even while going on a hike, Hailie Scott Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade, manages to look stylish! The 25-year-old is currently vacationing in Sedona, Arizona, and she posted a TikTok compilation video of some of the trip. In one scene, Hailie hikes in the desert while wearing a pair of leggings and a crop top with criss-cross straps. She also rocked a hat to block her face from the sun, and carried a walking stick to help her out while she walked.

Hailie appeared to be joined by her boyfriend on the trip. At one point during the hike, they got caught in a hail storm, but luckily, they had ponchos to protect themselves from the brutal weather. Once they got to the top of the trek, though, the sun was bright and shining. To celebrate the taxing day, the pair had some drinks and food with a view, as well. “It’s fricken beautiful here!!” Hailie captioned her TikTok.

Clearly, the influencer, who is Eminem’s daughter, is having a blast on her springtime getaway. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of another one of her Sedona looks — a white mini dress with plaid jacket. The look was complete with a tan, cross-body bag and a pair of white booties. Hailie loves showing off photos of her outfits on Instagram, and is often sharing pics that give a look inside her fashion and beauty.

Another one of Hailie’s recent Instagram uploads included a photo of herself in a backless crop top, as well as a video of her wearing a metallic silver dress and styling it a variety of ways. “Attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing,” Hailie’s Instagram bio reads. While she definitely shares a variety of photos, Hailie very rarely gives a look inside her personal life, and is very private about her relationship with her famous father.

However, in March 2020, Eminem gave a rare interview where he spoke about his daughter. “No babies, but she has a boyfriend and she’s doing good,” the rapper gushed. “She made me proud for sure. She graduated from college. 3.9 [GPA]. It’s crazy!”