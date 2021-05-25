Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Rocks A White Bikini & Looks Ready For Summer

Hailie Jade is more than ready to soak up those ‘summer days,’ and proved it by sharing a new mirror selfie on Instagram in a white two-piece! Check out the photo and her swimwear style.

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is ready for summer! The stunning social media sensation, 25, took to Instagram on May 25 and showed off a perfect swimsuit style for those summer days by the pool or at the beach. In the mirror selfie, Hailie fashioned a white two-piece with high-waisted bottoms and a string bikini top.

The fashionista added a bucket hat to her look, and showed off her polished manicure as she snapped the photo. “Ready for allllll the summer days,” Hailie captioned the photo, adding a sunflower emoji to her post. Fans of Hailie totally loved her beach-ready look, and took to the comment section to fawn over the photo! Some fans remarked on how Hailie looked “so cute,” while others thought she looked “so gorgeous.”

It’s very clear that Hailie, like so many of her fans and Instagram followers, is ready to head into summer and rock her fun and flirty signature style. Prior to this post, Hailie went on Instagram and shared another look that she’s been loving — rocking bikini tops with high-waisted shorts! Hailie’s May 17 post featured the starlet in a neon green bikini top, high-waisted denim short shorts, and a pair of Puma sneakers.

But there was more! The carousel post also featured another look that Hailie fancied. She wore a halter top and white jeans with the same Puma sneakers. Hailie’s style selections were absolutely fabulous when it came to both looks. But she was really interested in seeing what her fans thought of each outfit!

“Which do u prefer? dressed up or down (literally)?” Hailie began the caption to her post. “Thankfully the [Puma Women] mayze sneakers go with both because I didn’t have much more room in my suitcase,” she cheekily wrapped up her caption, adding the hashtag “Puma partner.” Fans have loved seeing Hailie’s contemporary style evolve as the seasons change. We cannot wait to see what she shares next!