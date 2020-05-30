25 Stars Slaying In Crop Top Looks That Are Perfect For Summer: Kendall Jenner & More

The warm weather is here, so it’s officially crop top season for our favorite celebrities! Stars like Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and more are showing us how to expertly rock the trend.

Summer is fast approaching, and crop tops are definitely the perfect way to beat the heat with the warm weather coming. Kendall Jenner has favored the crop top look for years, and with her amazing figure, we certainly don’t blame her. One of Kendall’s best, casual crop top looks was when she wore a head-to-toe denim outfit while out and about. Her denim top reached the middle of her stomach, so her abs were on display between the shirt and matching jeans. She completed the look with sunglasses and flats for the perfect summer ensemble.

Miley Cyrus his another star who has never been afraid to show skin, and even though it’s been several years since she got naked on a wrecking ball, she’s still not shy about showing off her toned figure. That makes crop tops the perfect outfit choice for her, and she’s worn them on quite a number of occasions! Kim Kardashian also loves a good crop top. She wore the trend while out and about in Miami in 2019, when she rocked a bright neon crop top and skirt. Her tanned skin was glowing in the bright ensemble, which fit right in with the Miami heat.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski is definitely another crop top queen. The model has the MOST enviable six-pack, and she’s always showing it off in teeny-tiny t-shirts. Emily was recently photographed walking her dog in NYC, and she wore a pair of jeans with a white top that showed off her toned stomach. Of course, she looked amazing!

Some other sexy starlets who have rocked a crop top over the years include Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid and many more. To check out more celebrities wearing crop tops and get even more inspiration for the ultimate summer look, click through the gallery above!