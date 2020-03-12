Kim Kardashian’s Hottest Neon Looks: See Her Best Bright Outfits

Kim Kardashian sure loves a pop of color! Whether she is heading to an event or turning the pavement into her own personal runway, Kim can rock neon like no other, and we’re looking back at our favorite looks!

Wherever Kim Kardashian goes, heads always turn! The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 39, is never adverse to trying new looks and making a statement with her style. One such way she does this is playing with color. That’s why her neon looks always pop! Kim has been known to test out trends when she’s out and about or on her way to an event. Over the years she has given fans a slew of looks to aspire too, and now, we’re looking back at her very best neon looks!

In August 2018, Kim took to Miami with her husband, Kanye West, for a day out and about in the sultry city. Kim sported a neon green dress that was perfect for the Miami weather. Designed by Atsuko Kudo with shoes by Gianvito Rossi, Kim’s dress hugged her famous curves perfectly. With a sweetheart neckline, Kim’s figure looked so slim in the figure-hugging shape. Kim’s dress also featured a thigh high slit up one of her legs that showed off her muscular body to perfection! With sunglasses on, Kim was clearly ready for her day out and about in Miami.

Of course, this wasn’t the only time Kim rocked a green hue in bright neon! On June 29, 2019, Kim sported a lime green neon mini dress with yellow detailing down her torso and arms for a night out and about in Los Angeles. Kim’s mini dress was designed by Maisie Wilen and she touted a bag by Hermes to compliment the bright look. The long sleeves and turtleneck cut fit her body and accentuated her figure effortlessly.

But it’s not just in the greens where Kim rocks a bold neon color. While out and about in New York City, Kim sported a bright, neon pink mini dress with a pair of sneakers all by Yeezy. Her dress featured a turtleneck cut with a cutout at her midsection to show off her strong core. With her hair worn straight and down, she looked ready for a fun, casual night on the town, bringing a pop of color to the Big Apple!

With looks this bright, it's hard to look away!