Larsa Pippen Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Looks Hotter In A Skimpy Neon Dress?

Larsa Pippen stunned in a bright orange dress which looked eerily similar to a neon look her BFF Kim Kardashian rocked recently. See both ladies’ sexy mini dresses!

Twinning with your bestie is a friendship rite of passage that we loved in middle school and remains enjoyable well into adulthood. Even celebrity BFFs love rocking similar looks, which might be why Larsa Pippen and Kim Kardashian always dress like they share a closet.

Larsa proved she’s Kim’s style doppelgänger when she stepped out for a dinner date at Craig’s in Los Angeles on Jan. 30. The 44-year-old former reality star looked incredible in a tight, satin, tangerine mini dress. She complemented her look with an orange eyeshadow that brought everything together. Rounding out her ensemble was a silver bracelet, a watch, and a pair of clear plastic Yeezy heels, which basically came right from Kim’s own wardrobe.

Clearly the Real Housewives of Miami alum has taken a few style pointers from her bestie, because Kim has been spotted wearing similar ensembles over the past six months. One look that was really close to Larsa’s neon dress was the custom Yeezy look that Kanye West made for his wife to attend her sister Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday.

The satin pink number featured a lower neckline than Larsa’s dress and a cutout on her abs, but definitely created a similar effect to the look her pal rocked for dinner. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t wear clear Yeezy pumps with this look, but instead chose strappy purple heels. She finished her look off with a plastic red purse. Both ladies kept their long locks down and opted not to wear any sort of necklace. TBH, we can’t decide which look we love more!