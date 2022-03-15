See Pic

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Stuns In Strapless Corset Top For Gorgeous New Photo

Hailie Jade is stunning in a new Instagram photo, wearing a cow print corset top and proving she has a spotlight all her own!

Howdy, Hailie! Hailie Jade looked as gorgeous as ever in a recent Instagram photo taken March 14, where she posed in a white-and-brown cow print-style corset top. Eminem‘s daughter kept the look stylish, but simple, accessorizing with a thin gold necklace and small gold hoops. Although she didn’t show what she paired the top with, she kept wore minimal, natural makeup and styled her light brown hair in loose waves. The 26-year-old also lightly touched her necklace in the shot, showcasing her buttercup-colored nails, which seemed to match her caption of three sunflower emoji.

Hailie has proven to have one of the most adorable Instagram feeds, as she recently posted a photo of herself sharing a sweet kiss with longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on February 15. The pair appeared to have just had a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration, kissing amidst a gorgeous view of the sunset. Hailie captioned the photo by saying “yesterday & everyday,” also sticking in a heart emoji for good measure.

The influencer sported a denim jacket and small gold hooped earrings in the photo for the photo and also carried a gorgeous quilted black Gucci bag with gold embellishments. Evan dressed in a simple navy blue sweater and a pair of black jeans as he kissed his girl.

The couple seemed to have enjoyed closing out the amazing February weekend after Hailie got to see her dad perform at the Super Bowl alongside some of the other major ’90s/’00s hitmakers  Dr. DreSnoop Dogg, Mary J. BligeKendrick Lamar50 Cent and Anderson Paak on Sunday. Hailie was spotted rocking a leather jacket and jeans, while she watched the big game alongside her sister Alaina.

While Eminem has expressed his love for his daughter in his music, he’s more or less kept their relationship and behind-the-scenes family dynamic pretty low-key. He did, however, open up about her growing up back in a March 2020 interview with boxing legend Mike Tyson on his Hot Boxin‘ podcast, also saying how he approved of her boyfriend. “No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he said at the time.