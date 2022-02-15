Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Kisses BF Evan McClintock In Rare PDA Photo

Hailie looked so in love with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock with a sweet smooch that the two shared at sunset.

Hailie Jade Mathers, 26, is in love! Eminem’s daughter posted a photo of herself sharing a sweet kiss with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock on Tuesday February 15. The pair looked like they’d just had a romantic Valentine’s Day celebration as they kissed with a gorgeous view of the sunset. Hailie showed her love to Evan with a cute caption, alluding to Monday’s holiday: “yesterday & everyday,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

Hailie sported a denim jacket and small gold hooped earrings in the photo. Her hoops matched the chain on her black Gucci purse, as she leaned up to give Evan a kiss. Evan dressed in a simple navy blue sweater and a pair of black jeans as he kissed Hailie. The couple clearly had a scenic view for the romantic shot!

It seems like the rapper’s daughter and her boyfriend were closing out an amazing weekend that also included Hailie getting to see her dad perform at the Super Bowl alongside fellow members of rap royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak on Sunday. Hailie was seen rocking a leather jacket and jeans, while she watched the big game alongside her sister Alaina.

While Eminem’s love for his daughter is well-documented through his music, he opened up about her growing up back in a March 2020 interview with boxing legend Mike Tyson. The 49-year-old rapper celebrated her achievements on Mike’s Hot Boxin’ podcast, and he showed that he definitely approves of Evan. “No babies, she has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he said at the time.

Hailie isn’t the only Mathers girl who’s in love! Her 28-year-old sister Alaina announced that she got engaged to her now-fiancé Matt Moeller in December 2021. She posted both photos of Matt proposing and of her beautiful ring. “This moment. This life,” she wrote in the caption. “Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU.”