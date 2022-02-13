Hailie Jade Rocks Jeans To Support Dad Eminem’s Super Bowl Halftime Show — Photos

Supporting dad! Hailie Jade shared a mirror selfie of her casual ensemble for the Super Bowl that was all about the ’90s vibes.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 26, is known for her sense of style on Instagram — and Eminem‘s daughter didn’t disappoint at the Super Bowl! The influencer took to the social media platform to share a mirror selfie of her ’90s inspired ensemble while at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, revealing she rocked a pair of on-trend ripped jeans with a straight leg cut.

She added a white t-shirt on top, with a black leather jacket over featuring a motorcycle cut and silver hardware. The brunette kept her hair in a loose, sleek curl and center parted, perfectly flaming her glowing skin! Hailie’s makeup was on-point with a dewy foundation and blush, classic nude lip and plenty of highlighter. While she didn’t add a caption on the image, she appeared to be in a backstage area with a conference room behind. An unidentified man could also be seen behind Hailie.

Before taking to IG with the selfie, Hailie — who Eminem shares with ex Kim Scott — filmed a video walking into the busy stadium.

The 26-year-old is attending the Super Bowl not just for the game, but also to support for dad who is set to make his debut at the Halftime Show! The rapper is also set to appear alongside icons (and Em’s longtime collaborator) Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar.

Earlier this week, Slim Shady admitted he was “nervous” ahead of the major performance — which is going to be seen by over 95 million viewers. “To me, there’s nothing more final than live TV,” he said on SiriusXM radio with Sway Calloway. “I’mma tell you, it’s f—ing nerve-wracking. It’s f—ing nerve-wracking,” he went on.

Of course, Eminem is a pro when it comes to live performances — having toured the world several times, as well as performing on plenty of award shows over his career, which began back in the late 90s. “This to me… there’s nothing more final than live TV. So, if you f— up, your f— up is there forever,” he also said ahead of the time.