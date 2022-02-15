Eminem’s Daughters Hailie Jade, 26, & Alaina, 28, Smile At The Super Bowl In Rare Photo Together

Eminem’s daughters are all grown up! Hailie and Alaina posted a photo of themselves together at SoFi Stadium to watch their dad rock the halftime show.

Eminem has super proud daughters! The rapper’s girls Hailie Jade, 26, and Alaina, 28, posted a rare photo of themselves together watching from the stands at Super Bowl LVI on Sunday February 13. The two young women looked super excited to get to cheer on their dad, as he performed at the halftime show, alongside Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent and Anderson Paak.

The two wore inverted outfits for the big show! Hailie rocked a leather jacket and light blue jeans over a pair of white sneakers, while her sister sported a light denim jacket (with the rapper’s hometown of Detroit emblazoned on the back) and a pair of leather pants for the special evening. Both of the rapper’s girls looked absolutely stunning and excited to see Slim Shady wow the crowd at Super Bowl LVI.

Both of the girls also posted photos to their individual Instagrams, showing their excitement and what a great time they each had at the big game. Lainey posted a few photos of herself and her fiancé watching from their box, and she showed that she cheered on the Los Angeles Rams during the game. “Came to the concert to watch a little bit of football,” she wrote in one caption. “Repping Detroit and supporting [Matthew] Stafford, let’s goooo.” Hailie posted herself with a similar field view with nearly the exact same caption. “Here for the halftime show, staying for Stafford,” she wrote.

Of course, Hailie and Alaina definitely had a great time, and their dad gave an amazing performance, alongside the fellow rap royalty. Eminem performed his signature song “Lose Yourself” amid a joyous medley of some of the biggest hits of the past 30 years. Slim Shady was a clear standout for the show, and he even included a nod to NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick and his fight for social justice, as he took a knee after finishing his song.