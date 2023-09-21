Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Scott Confirms They Will Reunite at Their Daughter Hailie Jade’s Wedding

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott Mathers, confirmed that she and the “Not Afraid” rapper will “of course” be at their daughter Hailie Jade’ wedding together.

Kim, 48, joked that she and Eminem, 50, see each other “not often, but often enough!” during an interview with The Sun, which was published on Wednesday, September 20. The outlet also reported that Hailie’s dad will be walking her down the aisle.

Hailie, 27, got engaged in February to her fiancé, Evan McClintock. She shared photos to her Instagram page of his romantic proposal that month.

This past June, Hailie, Eminem and Kim were all in attendance for Alaina Scott’s Great Gatsby-themed wedding in Detroit, Michigan. Just like Eminem’s plans with Hailie, Alaina, 30, revealed to PEOPLE that her dad walked her down the aisle.

“I had an 80-foot-long black and white checkered aisle, and my dad walked me down the aisle,” Alaina told the publication. “He wasn’t going to miss that. … Getting married is a sacred thing, and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives.”

Eminem and Kim’s collaborative efforts prove that the exes are amicable, despite their past tumultuous relationship. They got married for the first time in 1999 and divorced in 2001. After reconciling, the former couple tied the knot again in 2006, only to divorce for the second time later that year.

The “Lose Yourself” artist also released music about his and Kim’s relationship. The track “’97 Bonnie & Clyde” caused an uproar among fans in 1999 because the lyrics involve Eminem recruiting Hailie to help him bury his ex-wife’s dead corpse. However, the Grammy Award winner’s 2017 song “Bad Husband” reflects on his mistakes, and he apologized to Kim for his faults.

Eminem and Kim have made it a point to prioritize their kids above anything else. Hailie’s soon-to-be-husband, Evan, recently revealed how he asked the “Slim Shady” artist for his blessing to marry the “Just a Little Shady” podcast host.

“Over the holidays, I was looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious,” Evan recalled during a February episode of Hailie’s podcast. “I saw your dad go downstairs, and I’m like, ‘I gotta do it right now, or I’m not doing it today, and I’m gonna have to schedule another time.’ So, I just followed him downstairs, and, thankfully, he was just down there getting your cake and made it happen.”