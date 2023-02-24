Hailie Jade’s Fiancé Evan McClintock Reveals He Asked Eminem For His Blessing Before Proposing

Evan McClintock, 28, revealed he asked Eminem, the father of his fiancée, Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, for permission to ask Hailie to be his wife. “You went through the whole thing, you went through the whole process. You asked for permission … at a family [event],” Hailie recalled on the Feb. 24 episode of her podcast, Just a Little Shady. “Yeah, it was over the holidays. I was just looking for an opportunity not to make it too obvious,” Evan replied.

Hailey admitted she had no idea it happened, and Evan said he was trying to be sneaky. “I saw your dad go downstairs and [I thought], ‘Alright. I got to do it right now or I’m not doing it today. I’m going to have to schedule some other time,'” he explained. “So I just followed him downstairs and thankfully, he was just down there, grabbing your cake.”

Evan also revealed that Hailie’s sister helped him out by telling him “what for sure not to get” for a ring. He added, “She pointed me in the right direction, ultimately.” He then went on to say he became a bit unsure of his ring choice once Hailie told him she had “no idea” what she was looking for in a ring — after he already ordered it. Clearly, everything worked out.

The happy couple let out some more engagement and relationship information during the adorable game they played that had them answering questions about each other. Evan confessed he hid the engagement ring in his safe, and he and Hailie both agreed that was a fantastic idea. Evan also admitted the battery-operated lock on the safe died and he became “nervous” when he wasn’t sure where the backup key was. Oops! Fans learned that Hailie spends more time getting ready to go out, but that Evan takes longer showers. The couple agreed that Hailie is the better cook, but disagreed that Evan is funnier than Hailie.

Hailie’s podcast episode about her engagement comes about two weeks after she announced the happy news with an Instagram carousel. It included gorgeous photos of the sweet couple during the memorable moment Hailie said, “Yes”, and she added a sweet caption alongside it. “casual weekend recap…” she began with a crying and heart emoji.” 2.4.23 … i love you @evanmcclintock11.”

Hailie and Evan first started dating in 2016 after they met at Michigan State University. He first showed up on her Instagram account that same year. As their romance continued, she would periodically share cute photos of her and Evan enjoying some quality time together. “i rarely share my feed, but when i do i’m happy it’s with you,” she sweetly wrote in the caption of a laid back photo of them in July 2021, which can be seen above.

Since Hailie is well known due to her rap icon father, many fans have wondered what he thinks of her romance with Evan. He talked a bit about it in 2020 during Mike Tyson’s Hot Boxin’ podcast. “No babies. She has a boyfriend, but she’s doing good,” he said when mentioning his oldest child on the air.

“She made me proud for sure. … I have a niece that I have helped raise, too, that’s pretty much like a daughter to me, and she is 26, and I have a younger one that’s 17 now,” he added. “So, when I think about my accomplishments, that’s probably the thing I’m the most proud of is that — is being able to raise kids.”