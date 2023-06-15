Eminem Walked His Daughter Alaina Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Eminem, 50, walked his eldest daughter, Alaina Scott, down the aisle at her June 9 wedding to her longtime partner Matt Moeller. Although no photo evidence has been released as of this writing, Alaina confirmed the news to PEOPLE. “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn’t going to miss that,” she gushed in an interview published on Thursday, June 15.

Alaina, 30, and Matt, 29, tied the knot at the Packard Proving Ground Historic Museum in Shelby Township, Mich. “The grounds were the foundation of the wedding and what I built my vision around,” the beautiful bride noted. She and Matt had 125 friends and family members present at their nuptials. “Getting married is a sacred thing and we wanted to be surrounded by people who share in our daily lives. We did something super untraditional and didn’t allow many plus ones,” she explained. “This was important to us.”

View Related Gallery Celebrity Marriages & Weddings 2023: Marc Anthony, Kanye West & Other A-Listers Who Got Hitched Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony pose on grand staircase during visit to Empire State Building. Marc Anthony helps to ceremonial lighting of ESB in gold on Maestro Cares golden anniversary. NY: Marc Anthony visits Empire State Building, New York, United States - 05 Dec 2022 Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup at arrivals for Vineyard Theatre 40th Anniversary Gala, The Edison Hotel, New York, NY February 13, 2023. Photo By: Kristin Callahan/Everett Collection

The newlyweds dated for seven years before walking down the aisle. The social media influencer celebrated her seventh year of loving her man with an Instagram tribute last July. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person,” she gushed alongside gorgeous photos of the couple smiling at each other. “You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY.”

The precious couple then celebrated with a co-ed wedding shower in March at a Top Golf location. “bridal shower, but make it fun,” the Oakland University graduate captioned a picture of herself and her future hubby at the event. “celebrated our love yesterday by having a co-ed shower at @topgolf … feeling real blessed and lucky to have every single person in our lives.”

Alaina is Eminem’s niece through marriage, but he adopted her in the early 2000s as her mom struggled with substance abuse. Alaina’s biological mother is Dawn Scott, the sister of Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, with whom he shares a biological daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. Alaina’s mom was alive until 2016, when she succumbed to a suspected drug overdose.

“I have full custody of my niece and joint custody of [my daughter] Hailie. I was always there for Hailie, and my niece has been a part of my life ever since she was born,” the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show co-performer told Rolling Stone in 2004. “Me and Kim pretty much had her, she’d live with us wherever we was at.”

Wedding season isn’t over for Eminem quite yet, as Hailie, 27, is getting ready to walk down the aisle with her longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. The happy couple announced their engagement on Feb. 6 with an Instagram post shared by Hailie. In the podcaster’s announcement, which featured professional photos of Evan getting down on one knee that can be seen here, Hailie revealed the special moment occurred on Feb. 6. ” i love you @evanmcclintock11,” Hailie finished off her caption.

Eminem also has a non-binary child named Stevie, who is the biological child of Kimberly Anne Scott (Eminimen’s ex-wife and Hailie’s father) and Eric Hartter.