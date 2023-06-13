Hailie Jade Spotted At Sister Alaina Scott’s Wedding In Gorgeous Bridal Party Photo

Eminem‘s middle child, Hailie Jade Mathers, was beaming at the wedding of her older sister, Alaina Scott, 30, over the weekend of Jun. 9. The 27-year-old rocked a chic black gown in the bridal party photos shared by her older sister via Instagram on Jun. 12. “June 9, 2023 simply one of the best days of my life in this lifetime and in the next, my soul will always find yours,” Alaina captioned the post from the wedding. For her big day, Alaina glowed in a mermaid gown by Katerina Bocci, who shared a video of the dress on Jun. 13.

Alaina and her now hubby, Matt Moeller, got engaged in Dec. 2021 on a rooftop terrace at The Monarch Club in Detroit. The social media influence announced the news by sharing a slideshow of stunning photos from the special moment on Instagram. “this moment. this life,” she wrote in the caption. “yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU”. The pair were together for nearly eight years before they walked down the aisle and dated throughout college. Matt was also by Alaina’s side when she graduated from Oakland University in 2017.

The sweet couple celebrated their seventh anniversary in July 2022, which Alaine celebrated by sharing a beautiful professional photo of the pair smiling at one another in matching black garb. “While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person. You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY,” she gushed in the caption.

Now that Alaina has married the love of her life, it’s 28-year-old Hailie’s turn. The Just A Little Shady podcast host and her partner of several years, Evan McClintock, got engaged in February. She, too, announced the special news by sharing a few snapshots of the special moment on Instagram, which can be seen here.

Following her engagement, her older sister Alaina exuded pure joy in a post dedicated to the future husband and wife. “my sis is finally engaged … there’s not many moments in life that leave you feeling pure bliss, but this has to be one of them,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of snaps of her with Matt, Hailie, and Evan over the years. “To look at my younger sister and see her living her best life – one that some may think was always easy, has me over the moon.”

“She’s crushing her career right now, crushing being one of my Maid of Honors, crushing her podcast, and everything else that she touches,” the supportive sister continued. “I have no doubt you’ll crush being a wife, too. You deserve this and more Hay. Being able to plan my own wedding and now experience this with you takes the cake. Can’t wait for this next chapter of life with the coolest bro in law – lucky is an understatement. Congrats you guys”.

Alaina is Hailie’s sister through adoption, but her cousin through blood. She is the daughter of Hailie’s mom, Kimberly Anne Scott‘s two sister, Dawn Scott. Eminem adopted her with Kim when Swan was struggling with substance abuse, which unfortunately led to her fatal overdose in 2016.